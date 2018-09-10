Monday, September 10 , 2018, 4:19 pm | Partly Cloudy 71º

 
 
 
 
Carpinteria’s Brady Sturdivan, Madison Funk of San Marcos Named Athletes of the Week

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 10, 2018 | 2:56 p.m.

Brady Sturdivan of the Carpinteria football team and San Marcos cross country standout Madison Funk were named the Athletes of the Week at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon.

Madison Funk, San Marcos XC Click to view larger
Madison Funk, San Marcos cross country.
Brady Sturdivan, Carpinteria football Click to view larger
Brady Sturdivan, Carpinteria football.

Sturdivan played a huge part in Carpinteria’s 45-30 win over Viewpoint last Friday. The wide receiver/defensive back caught three touchdown passes and returned an interception for a touchdown. 

On one of his TD receptions, the 6-foot-2 senior outfought a 6-6 cornerback for the ball and outran three defenders to the end zone to complete a 73-yard player. His other offensive TDs came on a 75-yard pass play and on a 7-yard fade pattern to the corner of the end zone.

Funk took first place in the season-opening Lompoc Invitational. The junior ran the 3-mile course at River Park in 19:03 and led the San Marcos girls to the team title.

The honorable mention choices for this week’s awards include Kendall Williams (San Marcos volleyball), Hanna DeWeese (UCSB soccer), Torre Glasker (UCSB soccer), Tommy Schaefer (San Marcos football) and Adrian Soracco (Bishop Diego football).

Because there was no press luncheon last Monday due to the Labor Day holiday, Chris Mollkoy of the Dos Pueblos football team and DP golfer Gabby Minier, the Athlete of the Week winners from the previous week, were recognized at this Monday’s luncheon.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

