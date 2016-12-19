Carpinteria’s Buzzing Basketball Team Beats Foothill Tech to Win Group at Bashore Classic

Boys Basketball

The all-out hustle, tenacity and good free-throw shooting by the Carpinteria boys basketball team propelled it to a victory over Foothill Tech, and gave the Warriors first place in their group at the Jim Bashore Holiday Cage Classic.

The Warriors made 11 free throws in the fourth quarter and pulled out a 55-49 win Monday to finish 3-0 in Group C and avenge an earlier defeat against Foothill Tech.

In the tournament format, Carpinteria will face Atascadero for third place at 4:30 p.m., Tuesday. Atascadero finished second in Group A with a 1-2 record after losing to Santa Barbara, 64-57.

Cabrillo meets Santa Maria for the championship at 6 p.m. Cabrillo held off Bishop Diego, 71-62, and finished 3-0 in Group A. Santa Maria won Group B with a 66-58 win over Channel Islands.

In other games Tuesday, Santa Ynez plays Foothill Tech at 3 p.m.; Santa Barbara plays Channel Islands at 1:30 p.m.; Bishop Diego faces Hueneme at noon and Laguna Blanca takes on Nordhoff at 10:30 a.m.

Noah Nuño hit a pair of three-pointers and scored 10 points in the first quarter, sparking Carpinteria to a 20-14 lead. The sophomore was also clutch in the final stanza. He assisted on a lay-up by Dominic Sturdivan to put the Warriors ahead 45-40 and sank six free throws to keep Foothill Tech at bay. He finished with a team-high 17 points.

“He does a nice job for us,” Carpinteria coach Henry Gonzalez said of Nuño. “That’s one of the things he’s learning: continue playing the game. You shoot the ball, you follow your shot, there’s other things to do.”

Sturdivan scored 13 points and Eli Correa and Terrell Richardson added 10 apiece, as Carpinteria improved to 7-1 on the season.

Nate Bova scored 18 points for Foothill Tech, which fell to 10-2.

Carpinteria’s success lies in its intense play at both ends of the court. Gonzalez has them playing at a frenetic pace to make up for their lack of size. Any time Foothill Tech didn’t box out on a rebound, a Carpinteria player raced in to grab the offensive board. The Warriors also pressured the ball everywhere on the court and forced turnovers.

“We’re not going to outsize anyone, but our guys are learning that we’re going to play harder than anyone. That’s our goal, anyway,” said Gonzalez.

The players have bought in to it. Anyone that comes off the bench has his motor running and is ready to get after it. And the Warriors needed their bench players on Monday because of early foul trouble.

Foothill Tech handed the Warriors their only loss, 66-60, at the Fillmore Tournament earlier this month. Gonzalez said the difference on Monday was his team’s ability to finish the game.

“We didn’t finish there,” he said. “We were up 12-13 in the second half and we didn’t finish. We didn’t play like we did in the fourth quarter tonight. That was our goal, to finish what we start. I told the guys if we do that we’ll have some fun with it, and good things can happen for us.”

Santa Barbara 64, Atascadero 57

Ben Brown scored 21 points, including four straight free throws down the stretch, helping the Dons win their first game at the tournament.

After trailing most of the game, Santa Barbara kept battling and overtook the Greyhounds in the fourth quarter. Aidan Douglas hit a clutch three-pointer with 1:10 left to give the Dons a 60-55 lead.

"We managed to hang in there and keep competing and outscored them 17-8 in the fourth quarter to win it," Dons assistant coach Joseph Bregante said. "It was a really nice win for us after a couple tough losses. It was nice to see our guys bounce back and play well."

Morgan Peus had 10 points and Jeremiah Nicholson added seven for the Dons (5-4).

Bregante said "Austin Lind and Matt Jeronimus gave us a nice boost off the bench."

Cabrillo 72, Bishop Diego 61

Leandrew Knight scored 41 points to help the Conquistadores (8-1) keep Bishop Diego at bay.

The game was tight all the way through, with the Cardinals staying within four to six points throughout but could never get over the hump.

Dylan Streett played another solid game for Bishop (4-2), scoring 20 points. Will Goodwin and Mitchell Cota chipped in 12 and 9 points, respectively.

"We played well as a team, but we were out-sized and that took a toll on us on the boards," Bishop coach James Coronado said. "We forced them into some tough shots, but we couldn't secure the rebound on a couple of critical possessions. I felt we were just one or two more defensive boards away from winning that game."

