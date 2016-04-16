Carpinteria’s Chance Wright Wins Russell Cup Meet Award; Paraclete’s Branden Smith Sets 2 Records

Track & Field

Paraclete junior sprinter Branden Smith rewrote the record book in two events and Chance Wright won the award for Carpinteria High's high-point scorer at the 97th Russell Cup track and field meet on Saturday.

Smith, a CIF Division 4 finalist as a sophomore, ran 10.83 in the 100 and 21.76 in the 200 for meet records. He was named the outstanding performer of the meet for boys. Bishop Diego's AV Bennett, last year's Division 4 champion, and Isaiah Veal finished seventh and eighth, respectively, in 11.15 and 11.20.

Wright received the Barney Milne Lions Club Trophy after he set personal records in both hurdle races. He won the 300-meter hurdles with a time 41.54 and took third in the 110 highs at 15.85.

Jimmy Graves of Carpinteria captured the pole vault in a personal best of 13-3.

The best finish for the Warrior girls was turned in by Gaby Fantone with a second-place finish in the 300 hurdles in a personal best of 49.14.

Rivers Sheehan of Cate was named the girls outstanding performer. She won the frosh/soph long and triple jumps and set a meet record of 36-3.75 in the triple jump.

