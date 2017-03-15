Carpinteria’s Chase Mayer Breaks Open Close Game with Bishop Diego

Baseball

Chase Mayer ripped a three-run double to highlight a five-run fourth inning for Carpinteria, and the Warriors' pitching duo of Sal Delgado and David Martinez held Bishop Diego to two hits in a 5-1 baseball win at John Calderwood Field on Wednesday.

Carpinteria (4-2) got only four hits off Bishop starter Will Goodwin, but two were big ones — Toby Spach's single to tie the score 1-1 and Mayer's bases-loaded double.

"If not for Toby Spach's key hit to tie the game and Mayer's big hit, the outcome could have been very different," Carpinteria coach Pat Cooney said. "No surprise but the game featured competitive intensity. It is a good non-league series that will benefit both teams in the long run. We know the Cardinals will be ready and we are looking forward to another good game on St. Patrick's Day."

Bishop Diego coach Ralph Molina was pleased how his team competed.

"We played six solid innings and couldn't finish the inning with two outs that allowed Carpinteria to break it open," he said. "Will Goodwin pitched a real nice game. We took a nice step forward."

Bishop Diego fell to 1-3.

Delgado made his season debut on the mound for Carpinteria. He went five innings, giving up one run on two hits and two walks while striking out five. Martinez pitched a hitless sixth and seventh and struck out three.

The teams meet against on Friday at Bishop Diego.



