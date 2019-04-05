Pixel Tracker

Saturday, April 6 , 2019, 7:42 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Baseball

Carpinteria’s Chase Mayer Can’t Get Run Support in 3-1 Loss

Anders Johnson Click to view larger
Anders Johnson of Carpinteria lays down a bunt against Malibu. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 5, 2019 | 8:28 p.m.

Carpinteria dropped a 3-1 decision against Malibu on Friday, as the visiting Sharks scored two runs in the seventh to break the Citrus Coast League tie for second place.

Carpinteria, which won the three-game series with the Sharks, is now 7-4 in league while Malibu is 8-3

"Winning any series in the Citrus Coast League is a big deal. In fact, it's the goal against each opponent," Carpinteria coach Pat Cooney said. "This loss stings a bit because we were at home with our ace, but it didn't work out today."

Chase Mayer gave up two earned runs, scattered eight hits, didn't walk and struck out seven in going the distance on the mound.

"Mayer gives us a chance to win every single time he takes the ball," said Cooney. "Unfortunately, we've gotten into a pattern of supporting him with very few runs.  We had reasonably good at bats today but it would be great to see Chase get the run support he deserves. That will be our plan going forward."

The Warriors stranded seven baserunners and missed good chances to score throughout.

Jacob Macias and Miles Souza paced the Warrior offense as the pair had four of  the team's seven hits. Souza scored the lone run on a bases-loaded walk to Andy Johnson in the sixth inning.

Carpinteria next plays Bishop Diego on Tuesday

"We're looking forward to the 'friendly' with Coach Katzenstein's Cardinals.  It's the only time that we'll meet up this year and it will be our last chance to develop against really tough competition before returning to league play," said Cooney.

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 