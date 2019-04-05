Carpinteria’s Chase Mayer Can’t Get Run Support in 3-1 Loss

Baseball

Carpinteria dropped a 3-1 decision against Malibu on Friday, as the visiting Sharks scored two runs in the seventh to break the Citrus Coast League tie for second place.

Carpinteria, which won the three-game series with the Sharks, is now 7-4 in league while Malibu is 8-3

"Winning any series in the Citrus Coast League is a big deal. In fact, it's the goal against each opponent," Carpinteria coach Pat Cooney said. "This loss stings a bit because we were at home with our ace, but it didn't work out today."

Chase Mayer gave up two earned runs, scattered eight hits, didn't walk and struck out seven in going the distance on the mound.

"Mayer gives us a chance to win every single time he takes the ball," said Cooney. "Unfortunately, we've gotten into a pattern of supporting him with very few runs. We had reasonably good at bats today but it would be great to see Chase get the run support he deserves. That will be our plan going forward."

The Warriors stranded seven baserunners and missed good chances to score throughout.

Jacob Macias and Miles Souza paced the Warrior offense as the pair had four of the team's seven hits. Souza scored the lone run on a bases-loaded walk to Andy Johnson in the sixth inning.

Carpinteria next plays Bishop Diego on Tuesday

"We're looking forward to the 'friendly' with Coach Katzenstein's Cardinals. It's the only time that we'll meet up this year and it will be our last chance to develop against really tough competition before returning to league play," said Cooney.