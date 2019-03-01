Carpinteria’s Chase Mayer Suffers ‘Hard Luck’ One-Hit Loss at Santa Paula

Baseball

Carpinteria's Chase Mayer pitched a one-hitter and lost a Citrus Coast League baseball game Santa Paula, 2-0, on Friday.

Mayer picked off four baserunners, struck out six and walked two. The lone hit was a bunt single in the third inning.

Santa Paula used the hit a two-base error and wild pitch to score its two runs.

The Warriors made six errors in the game.

"There were absolutely some bright spots in the game," Carpinteria coach Pat Cooney said. "We pitched very well and our plate approach was the best it has been. Six errors is too many against a good ball club like Santa Paula, but we did make improvements within the game.

"We're still settling in, making adjustments to the lineup, and trying to find a rhythm. We'll get there."

Carpinteria is 2-1 overall and in the CCL; Santa Paula also is 2-1 in league and 2-4 overall.

Carpinteria plays Villanova at home on Monday in a non-league game.