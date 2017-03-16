Carpinteria’s Daniel Burquez Breaks 23-Year-Old Record in Triple Jump

​Daniel Burquez broke a 23-year-old meet record in the triple jump in Carpinteria's narrow track & field loss to St. Bonaventure in a Tri-Valley League dual meet. The Seraphs won 69-66.

The Carpinteria girls beat St. Bonaventure, 72-63, and los to La Reina, 78-49.

Burquez went 42-11 in the triple jump, besting the meet record set by Jim Lyons of Santa Barbara. He also won the long jump at 20-11.

Wyatt Stevenson won the 100 and 200 in 11.54 and 23.69, respectively. Sophomore Isaac De Alba and freshman Victor Rinaldi won their first varsity races of their careers in the 400 and 800 meters, respectively.

In the girls competition, Mikela Keefer won the 800, 1600 and 3200 with times of 2:42.00, 5:49.90 and 12:45.21. Annalisa DeAlba won the shot put and discus with marks of 31-3 and 92-6. Freshman Aly Springer ran a 61.3 second split to come from behind in the anchor leg to give Carpinteria the win in the 4x400 relay. Kendra Meza, Shaya Alexander and Josie Gordon were the other team members.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.