Carpinteria’s Doubles Strong in Clinch of Shared Frontier League Title

Tennis

The Carpinteria boys tennis team took down St. Bonaventure 14-4 on Tuesday to earn a share of the Frontier League title (with Foothill Tech).

The Warriors rode the strong play of their doubles teams, which have been a major key in the team's success all season long.

Sam Truax and Luke Nahooikaika swept two sets at No. 1 doubles. Esteban Zapata and JR Hajducko went 2-1 in three sets. Overall, the Warriors won eight of nine doubles sets.

In singles, Jeremy Saito was a perfect three-for-three, and Jacob Ascencio added two sets himself.

"After a bit of a slow start [this season], the boys really turned up the heat and played at a different level," said Carpinteria head coach Charles Bryant. "I am proud of their accomplishments this year."

The Warriors improved to 8-9 overall and finishes 5-1 in league play.

