Carpinteria’s Gabe Barajas is Division 6 Soccer MVP; 5 Warriors Earn All-CIF Honors

Boys Soccer

Carpinteria's Gabe Barajas was named the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 Soccer Player of the Year, and he probably would have been the comeback player of year, if the CIF had such an award.

Barajas, an attacking center midfielder, sparked the Warriors to the Division 6 section championship and the Division 5 CIF State Regional title.

The senior did it after missing most of last season.

"Gabe was essentially a first-year varsity starter/player due to an unfortunate knee injury he suffered playing football his junior year," said Carpinteria coach Leonardo Quintero, who was named the Division 6 Coach of the Year. "We knew he had a lot of potential in the center-mid position coming into this season. He just needed a confidence boost and that's exactly what he received from the coaching staff, being named a team captain. That mentally prepared him to lead this team to a CIF championship, which is the goal year in and year out."

Barajas scored nine goals and had two assists, but it was ability to settle the team and dictate the tempo of the game that made him so valuable.

Barajas leads five Carpinteria players on the All-CIF Division 6 team. Seniors Luis Garcia, Vincent Gonzalez and junior Jose Jimenez were part of an explosive attack during the postseason and Abel Gutierrez was a stalwart on defense.

ALL CIF-SS DIVISION 6 BOYS SOCCER

Player of the Year

Gabriel Barajas, Carpinteria

Coach of the Year

Leo Quintero, Carpinteria

Player Grade Position School

Gabriel Barajas 12 M Carpinteria

Jose Jimenez 11 F Carpinteria

Luis Garcia 12 F Carpinteria

Abel Gutierrez 12 D Carpinteria

Vincent Gonzales 12 F Carpinteria

Josh Yang 11 F Crean Lutheran

Gerardo Cazares 12 F Ganesha

Gabriel Hernandez 11 F Granite Hills

Ray Pinkerton 12 F Granite Hills

Adam Del Toro 11 D Granite Hills

Jett Casarez 10 F Granite Hills

Ricardo Santana 10 M Lennox Academy

Michael Antonovich 12 F Maranatha

Antonio Arzate-Jimenez 12 M Rubidoux

Irvin Coronel 12 D Rubidoux

Israel Mendoza 12 GK Rubidoux

Rafael Arroyo 9 D Rubidoux

Isaac Carbajal 11 F Santa Clara

AJ Martinez 10 D Santa Clara

Onofre Pulido 12 F Santa Clara

Brendan McDaid 12 D St. Anthony

John Leasure 12 F St Margaret's