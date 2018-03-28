Monday, June 4 , 2018, 5:16 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Boys Soccer

Carpinteria’s Gabe Barajas is Division 6 Soccer MVP; 5 Warriors Earn All-CIF Honors

Gabriel Barajas stepped up in his senior year and led Carpinteria to the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 boys soccer championship and the CIF State Division 5 Regional title. Click to view larger
Gabriel Barajas stepped up in his senior year and led Carpinteria to the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 boys soccer championship and the CIF State Division 5 Regional title. (Rosana Swing photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 28, 2018 | 7:42 a.m.

Carpinteria's Gabe Barajas was named the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 Soccer Player of the Year, and he probably would have been the comeback player of year, if the CIF had such an award.

Barajas, an attacking center midfielder, sparked the Warriors to the Division 6 section championship and the Division 5 CIF State Regional title.

The senior did it after missing most of last season.

"Gabe was essentially a first-year varsity starter/player due to an unfortunate knee injury he suffered playing football his junior year," said Carpinteria coach Leonardo Quintero, who was named the Division 6 Coach of the Year. "We knew he had a lot of potential in the center-mid position coming into this season. He just needed a confidence boost and that's exactly what he received from the coaching staff, being named a team captain. That mentally prepared him to lead this team to a CIF championship, which is the goal year in and year out."

Barajas scored nine goals and had two assists, but it was ability to settle the team and dictate the tempo of the game that made him so valuable.

Barajas leads five Carpinteria players on the All-CIF Division 6 team. Seniors Luis Garcia, Vincent Gonzalez and junior Jose Jimenez were part of an explosive attack during the postseason and Abel Gutierrez was a stalwart on defense.

ALL CIF-SS DIVISION 6 BOYS SOCCER

Player of the Year

Gabriel Barajas, Carpinteria

Coach of the Year

Leo Quintero, Carpinteria

Player Grade Position School

Gabriel Barajas 12 M Carpinteria

Jose Jimenez 11 F Carpinteria

Luis Garcia 12 F Carpinteria

Abel Gutierrez 12 D Carpinteria

Vincent Gonzales 12 F Carpinteria

Josh Yang 11 F Crean Lutheran

Gerardo Cazares 12 F Ganesha

Gabriel Hernandez 11 F Granite Hills

Ray Pinkerton 12 F Granite Hills

Adam Del Toro 11 D Granite Hills

Jett Casarez 10 F Granite Hills

Ricardo Santana 10 M Lennox Academy

Michael Antonovich 12 F Maranatha

Antonio Arzate-Jimenez 12 M Rubidoux

Irvin Coronel 12 D Rubidoux

Israel Mendoza 12 GK Rubidoux

Rafael Arroyo 9 D Rubidoux

Isaac Carbajal 11 F Santa Clara

AJ Martinez 10 D Santa Clara

Onofre Pulido 12 F Santa  Clara

Brendan McDaid 12 D St. Anthony

John Leasure 12 F St Margaret's

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 