Carpinteria’s Harmony Reed Receives Phil Womble Award

Harmony Reed is a leading young woman at Carpinteria High.

The junior is a standout three-sport athlete; she’s been recognized as an all-academic all-league selection in all three sports and, just recently, she was the lead actress in the school play.

On Monday, Reed received the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon.

The award recognizes student-athletes who demonstrates the highest standards of ethics and sportsmanship. The award acknowledges the student-athletes who value and incorporate into their daily lives accountability, respect of teammates, opponents and officials, honesty, positive attitude, loyalty, sportsmanship and team above personal interest.

Reed is one of the key players for the Carpinteria girls basketball team. As a sophomore, she helped lead the team to the Frontier League title.

“She’s like a coach on the court,” basketball coach Dan Mercer said. “She’s what really makes us go.”

He added: “It’s been a pleasure to coach Harmony for almost three years, and we got one more year to go, which is really good news for our team. She’s a treasure to coach.”

Reed is a captain for the basketball team. She also plays volleyball and competes on the Warriors' swim team.

“She is a team leader,” swim coach Matt Organista said. “She stays consistent with her unprecedented character, and she’s extremely hard working in the pool and in the classroom.”

Reed carries a 4.2 grade-point average.

In receiving the award, she thanked her grandmother, Sharon, her parents, Ryan and Amy Reed, the Round Table and her coaches and teachers at Carpinteria High.