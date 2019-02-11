Carpinteria’s Kate Gay, Kade Uyesaka of Dos Pueblos Named Athletes of the Week

Kate Gay of the Carpinteria girls water polo team and Dos Pueblos wrestler Kade Uyesaka have been named the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Athletes of the Week.

The awards were announced Monday at the SBART’s annual Women & Girls in Sports Luncheon at Warren Hall at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

Gay, a sophomore goalie, led Carpinteria to its first-ever CIF-SS semifinal appearance in girls water polo by making a whopping 20 saves in a 9-7 quarterfinal win at Chadwick in Palos Verdes on Saturday.

The Warriors play Flintridge Prep in the Division 7 semifinals on Wednesday at Pasadena Poly High.

Uyesaka finished second at the CIF Inland Division wrestling championships and qualified for the CIF Masters state-qualifying meet.

The senior recorded four wins by fall to reach the 120-pound weight class final. In the semifinals, hit pinned MJ Gaitan of host Temecula Valley late in the third period to reach title match.

He lost a tough 4-3 decision against Richie Castro Sandoval of Santa Ynez.

Uyesaka, a three-time Channel League champion, will compete for a State Tournament berth at the Masters Meet in Cerritos on Friday and Saturday.

The honorable mention choices for the male Athlete of the Week award include Peter Aldapa (San Marcos soccer), Adam Luckhurst (Bishop Diego soccer), Evan Steinberger (Dos Pueblos soccer).

The female athletes named honorable mention were Faith Tedesco (Santa Barbara High water polo) and Coco Miller (UCSB basketball).

The regular Round Table press luncheon will take next Monday off for the Presidents’ Day holiday and return to Harry’s Plaza Cafe on Feb. 25.