Carpinteria’s Leo Vargas Earns Share of MVP Honor in Frontier League

Leo Vargas, Carpinteria’s hard-charging running back, was honored as the Offensive co-Player of the Year on the All-Frontier League football team.
Vargas, a senior, shares the honor with Santa Clara’s sophomore running back Darius Ramirez.
Linebacker Mike Barajas of Santa Clara was named league’s Defensive Player of the Year and the Saints’ Jason Orozco was picked the Lineman of the Year.
Tony Vasquez, who guided Santa Clara to the league title, was named Coach of the Year.
Carpinteria, which finished in second place, landed eight players on the all-league first team. They are: wide receivers Terrell Richardson and Brady Sturdivan, center David Torres, quarterback Vance Keiser, defensive back Chris Ramirez, lineman Jose Alvarado and safeties Jacob Macias and Lorenzo Jaime.
Of those eight, four are underclassmen: Sturdivan, Keiser and Ramirez are juniors and Macias is a sophomore.
All-Frontier League Football Team
FIRST TEAM
Santa Clara
Position Name Grade
DB Christian Rizzo 11
QB Robert Rush Jr. 11
OL Joseph Sifuentes 11
OL/DL Jacob Gayton 11
OL Malaki Brown 10
CB Eddie Vicuna 10
DB Elias Porras 12
Carpinteria
WR Terrell Richardson 12
WR Brady Sturdiavan 11
C David Torres 12
QB Vance Keiser 11
DB Chris Ramirez 11
OL/DL Jose Alvarado 12
SS Jacob Macias 10
FS Lorenzo Jaime 12
Malibu
DB Eric Truschke 11
WR Louie Thrall 11
QB Chase Kapler 12
RB Elijaah Bryant 10
RB Dane Kapler 10
OT Eddie Godoy 11
LB Daniel Rafeedie 10
Fillmore
DE Michael Aguilera 12
DL Marshall Martinez 11
DB Ricky Calderon 10
C Raul Mejia 12
SECOND TEAM
Santa Clara
LB Jacob Nunez 12
OL Christian Barajas 12
RB Amos Scott 11
FB Jerry Tanguma 11
DL Jose Ambriz 11
LB Joey Espinoza 11
DE Issac Carbajal 11
OL Ben Hoang 11
CB Andrew Brown 11
Carpinteria
DE Luke Calloway 11
LB Robert Martinez 12
OL Justice Whittenton 12
DB Luis Vasquez 12
OL Michael Gil 12
K/P Alberto Arroyo 11
Malibu
LB Liam Moore 9
DE Hayes Shoff 11
DT Dovid Rabinovich 11
OG Ben Crosby-Brodka 12
QB Jake Friedman 9
OT Riley Banducci 9
Fillmore
LB Adrian Bonilla 11
DB Ryan Gonzalez 10
QB Jake Saviers 11
OL/DL David Rivas 11
DB Angel Lagunas 12
HONORABLE MENTION
Santa Clara
K/WR Ben Penaloza 11
Carpinteria
LB Isaac DeAlba 11
LB Teddy Juarez 11
TE Jacob Mata 10
Fillmore
DB Nick Herrera 10
OL Erick Cordero 12
Malibu
OL/DL Brandon Chaisson 12
OL Sebastian Hernandez 11
LB Riley Smith 11
WR Max Gordon 11
RB Colter Barish 11