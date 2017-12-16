Carpinteria’s Leo Vargas Earns Share of MVP Honor in Frontier League

Leo Vargas, Carpinteria’s hard-charging running back, was honored as the Offensive co-Player of the Year on the All-Frontier League football team.

Vargas, a senior, shares the honor with Santa Clara’s sophomore running back Darius Ramirez.

Linebacker Mike Barajas of Santa Clara was named league’s Defensive Player of the Year and the Saints’ Jason Orozco was picked the Lineman of the Year.

Tony Vasquez, who guided Santa Clara to the league title, was named Coach of the Year.

Carpinteria, which finished in second place, landed eight players on the all-league first team. They are: wide receivers Terrell Richardson and Brady Sturdivan, center David Torres, quarterback Vance Keiser, defensive back Chris Ramirez, lineman Jose Alvarado and safeties Jacob Macias and Lorenzo Jaime.

Of those eight, four are underclassmen: Sturdivan, Keiser and Ramirez are juniors and Macias is a sophomore.

All-Frontier League Football Team

FIRST TEAM

Santa Clara

Position Name Grade

DB Christian Rizzo 11

QB Robert Rush Jr. 11

OL Joseph Sifuentes 11

OL/DL Jacob Gayton 11

OL Malaki Brown 10

CB Eddie Vicuna 10

DB Elias Porras 12

Carpinteria

WR Terrell Richardson 12

WR Brady Sturdiavan 11

C David Torres 12

QB Vance Keiser 11

DB Chris Ramirez 11

OL/DL Jose Alvarado 12

SS Jacob Macias 10

FS Lorenzo Jaime 12

Malibu

DB Eric Truschke 11

WR Louie Thrall 11

QB Chase Kapler 12

RB Elijaah Bryant 10

RB Dane Kapler 10

OT Eddie Godoy 11

LB Daniel Rafeedie 10

Fillmore

DE Michael Aguilera 12

DL Marshall Martinez 11

DB Ricky Calderon 10

C Raul Mejia 12

SECOND TEAM

Santa Clara

LB Jacob Nunez 12

OL Christian Barajas 12

RB Amos Scott 11

FB Jerry Tanguma 11

DL Jose Ambriz 11

LB Joey Espinoza 11

DE Issac Carbajal 11

OL Ben Hoang 11

CB Andrew Brown 11

Carpinteria

DE Luke Calloway 11

LB Robert Martinez 12

OL Justice Whittenton 12

DB Luis Vasquez 12

OL Michael Gil 12

K/P Alberto Arroyo 11

Malibu

LB Liam Moore 9

DE Hayes Shoff 11

DT Dovid Rabinovich 11

OG Ben Crosby-Brodka 12

QB Jake Friedman 9

OT Riley Banducci 9

Fillmore

LB Adrian Bonilla 11

DB Ryan Gonzalez 10

QB Jake Saviers 11

OL/DL David Rivas 11

DB Angel Lagunas 12

HONORABLE MENTION

Santa Clara

K/WR Ben Penaloza 11

Carpinteria

LB Isaac DeAlba 11

LB Teddy Juarez 11

TE Jacob Mata 10

Fillmore

DB Nick Herrera 10

OL Erick Cordero 12

Malibu

OL/DL Brandon Chaisson 12

OL Sebastian Hernandez 11

LB Riley Smith 11

WR Max Gordon 11

RB Colter Barish 11