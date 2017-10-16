Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 6:27 am | Fog/Mist 51º

 
 
 
 
Carpinteria’s Leo Vargas, Westmont’s Maddi Berthoud Honored as Athletes of the Week

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 16, 2017 | 5:21 p.m.

Carpinteria running back Leo Vargas put his name in the school’s football record book, while Westmont soccer player Maddi Berthoud was written up four times on the scoresheet of the Warrior’s key conference game.

Maddi Berthoud, Westmont soccer.
Leo Vargas, Carpinteria football

For their performances, Vargas and Berthoud were named the Athletes of the Week at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Cafe.

Vargas carried the offensive load for the Warriors in their 44-12 non-league win over Trinity Classical of Valencia last Friday.

The senior rushed for a single-game school-record of 315 yards on 22 carries and scored six touchdowns. His yardage total beat the previous record of 297 yards set by Sean Lohse in 1991, and he did it with 15 less carries that Lohse.

Berthoud, a sophomore forward, sparked the Westmont offense with the first four goals in a 5-2 win over The Master’s College.  The victory vaulted the Warriors over The Master’s and into second place in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

The honorable mention choices for the awards included Grace Mathews (San Marcos volleyball), Kendall Williams (San Marcos volleyball), Frankie Gamberdella (Santa Barbara High football), Yazi Hernandez (Westmont men’s soccer) and Alan Carrillo (UCSB soccer).

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

