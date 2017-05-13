Carpinteria’s Lexi Persoon Places 7th at CIF Division 4 Swim Finals

Swimming

Carpinteria freshman Lexi Persoon qualified for the finals in two events at the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 Swimming Championships in Riverside.

Persoon finished seventh in the 100 breaststroke championship finals in 1:14.31, improving from her seeding of ninth (1:14.94). She also swam in the consolation finals of the 500 freestyle and improved from 15th place to 13th while dropping one second in her time, 5:48.

Senior Sal Briceno also advanced to finals in the 100 freestyle but could not swim due to other prior commitments.

The Warriors qualified for the CIF Prelims in eight individual events and six relays, three boys and three girls teams.

