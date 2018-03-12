Carpinteria’s Luis Garcia, Isabel Studt Honored as Athletes of the Week

Carpinteria athletes Luis Garcia and Isabel Studt swept the Athlete of the Week awards at Monday's Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry's Plaza Cafe.

Garcia assisted on three goals, including the game winner, in the Warriors' 4-2 victory over Rubidoux for the CIF State Regional Division 5 boy soccer championship. Garcia gave the visitors fits with his solid performance. His first assist was a corner kick that Vincent Gonzalez put away with a header for a 2-0 lead.

After Rubidoux tied the score in the second half, Garcia came right back and crossed the ball to Jose Jimenez for a 3-2 advantage. He then fed a through pass to Gabe Barajas for the fourth goal.

Studt paced the offense for the Warriors' softball team in a 6-0 win over Orcutt Academy. She went 4 for 4, with a two singles, a triple and a double and drove in four runs. Her triple drove in three runs in the sixth inning.

The honorable mention choices for the award includ Isabella Gregson (SBCC softball), Lauren McCoy (Westmont basketball), Stef Korfas (San Marcos basketball), Zach Jensen (Santa Barbara High baseball) and Parker Crossland (Dos Pueblos volleyball).

