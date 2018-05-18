Oil Industry Advocate Michael Stoker of Carpinteria Named Administrator of EPA Regional Office

A staunch Santa Barbara County Republican with a long history of advocating for oil companies and the ag industry has been named the regional administrator for the federal Environmental Protection Agency’s Pacific Southwest office.

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt made the announcement Friday, weeks after reports of the pending Region 9 appointment circulated in Santa Barbara County and beyond.

“Mike Stoker is highly qualified and well-equipped to lead Region 9,” Pruitt said. “Through his public service and career in law, he understands the environmental challenges facing the region and will bring a wealth of experience and expertise to EPA.”

In his job, Stoker will oversee EPA operations in Arizona, California, Hawaii and Nevada, with the regional office based in San Francisco.

He most recently served as director of government affairs for UnitedAg, the second-largest agricultural association in California.

The longtime attorney specialized in agriculture, labor, land use and environmental law, according to the EPA announcement. Stoker’s law license voluntarily has been inactive since February 2014 with status alternating between active and inactive since 1995, according to the State Bar of California website.

Stoker previously served on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors in two stints, although the EPA announcement incorrectly claimed his term spanned from 1986 to 1994. First, he was appointed by then-Gov. George Deukmejian to fill a Second District vacancy and ran for the seat in November 1986, but he lost to Tom Rogers. Later, Stoker moved to Santa Maria and won his bid in November 1990 to represent the Fifth District on the board, serving in that job from 1991 to 1994.

Now a resident of Carpinteria, Stoker unsuccessfully ran for positions in the state Assembly, state Senate and Congress.

Stoker had more luck with political appointments. He served on the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board from 1995 to 2000 and was California deputy secretary of state from 2000 to 2002.

This is not the first time Stoker’s name has been mentioned for a job under the Trump administration. A White House statement in January said President Trump intended to nominate Stoker to be the director of the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service.

He graduated from the University of California at Berkeley with a bachelor’s degree in 1976 before graduating from the Loyola Law School with a juris doctor degree in 1980.

Friday’s announcement came after weeks of silence about Stoker's expected appointment and hours after the release of a Los Angeles Times article claiming he had balked at working in the EPA’s San Francisco office.

The appointment has drawn both praise and criticism from those who know Stoker.

“Mike Stoker is the perfect choice to serve as Region 9 administrator,” Andy Caldwell, executive director of the Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business, said in a written statement. “He has demonstrated experience in managing and directing regulatory efforts in a manner that maximizes the benefits while minimizing the costs.”

But Linda Krop, chief counsel for the Environmental Defense Center who first met Stoker in 1985, called the appointment “alarming but not surprising.”

Under the current administration, Krop said, EPA leaders have failed to enforce the agency’s mission to protect the environment as well as public health.

“Michael Stoker’s background is working for the oil industry and opposing regulations to keep the industry safe and as impact-free as possible. It’s of concern,” Krop said of the appointment. “We think it’s another example of the fox guarding the henhouse and not having the public interest in mind."

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.