Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 1:46 pm | Mostly Cloudy 72º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Oil Industry Advocate Michael Stoker of Carpinteria Named Administrator of EPA Regional Office

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | May 18, 2018 | 8:15 p.m.

A staunch Santa Barbara County Republican with a long history of advocating for oil companies and the ag industry has been named the regional administrator for the federal Environmental Protection Agency’s Pacific Southwest office.

Mike Stoker
Mike Stoker will oversee EPA operations in Arizona, California, Hawaii and Nevada, with the regional office based in San Francisco.

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt made the announcement Friday, weeks after reports of the pending Region 9 appointment circulated in Santa Barbara County and beyond.

“Mike Stoker is highly qualified and well-equipped to lead Region 9,” Pruitt said. “Through his public service and career in law, he understands the environmental challenges facing the region and will bring a wealth of experience and expertise to EPA.”

In his job, Stoker will oversee EPA operations in Arizona, California, Hawaii and Nevada, with the regional office based in San Francisco.

He most recently served as director of government affairs for UnitedAg, the second-largest agricultural association in California.

The longtime attorney specialized in agriculture, labor, land use and environmental law, according to the EPA announcement. Stoker’s law license voluntarily has been inactive since February 2014 with status alternating between active and inactive since 1995, according to the State Bar of California website.

Stoker previously served on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors in two stints, although the EPA announcement incorrectly claimed his term spanned from 1986 to 1994. First, he was appointed by then-Gov. George Deukmejian to fill a Second District vacancy and ran for the seat in November 1986, but he lost to Tom Rogers. Later, Stoker moved to Santa Maria and won his bid in November 1990 to represent the Fifth District on the board, serving in that job from 1991 to 1994.

Now a resident of Carpinteria, Stoker unsuccessfully ran for positions in the state Assembly, state Senate and Congress.

Stoker had more luck with political appointments. He served on the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board from 1995 to 2000 and was California deputy secretary of state from 2000 to 2002. 

This is not the first time Stoker’s name has been mentioned for a job under the Trump administration. A White House statement in January said President Trump intended to nominate Stoker to be the director of the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service. 

He graduated from the University of California at Berkeley with a bachelor’s degree in 1976 before graduating from the Loyola Law School with a juris doctor degree in 1980.

Friday’s announcement came after weeks of silence about Stoker's expected appointment and hours after the release of a Los Angeles Times article claiming he had balked at working in the EPA’s San Francisco office.

The appointment has drawn both praise and criticism from those who know Stoker.

“Mike Stoker is the perfect choice to serve as Region 9 administrator,” Andy Caldwell, executive director of the Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business, said in a written statement. “He has demonstrated experience in managing and directing regulatory efforts in a manner that maximizes the benefits while minimizing the costs.”

But Linda Krop, chief counsel for the Environmental Defense Center who first met Stoker in 1985, called the appointment “alarming but not surprising.”

Under the current administration, Krop said, EPA leaders have failed to enforce the agency’s mission to protect the environment as well as public health.

“Michael Stoker’s background is working for the oil industry and opposing regulations to keep the industry safe and as impact-free as possible. It’s of concern,” Krop said of the appointment. “We think it’s another example of the fox guarding the henhouse and not having the public interest in mind."

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 