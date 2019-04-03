Carpinteria’s Miles Souza Shuts Down Malibu, 8-3

Baseball

Miles Souza needed just 72 pitches to beat Malibu, 8-3, in a Citrus Coast League game on Wednesday at Malibu.

Souza and the Warriors were down 2-1 heading into the fifth inning before exploding for seven runs.

Souza helped his down cause with a double, a run scored and two RBI. Andy Johnson and Gabe Perez each had RBI singles that keyed the seven-run fifth inning.

Chase Mayer had big day at the plate with a pair of hits, including a double, a run and a RBI. Luke Lounsbury had two singles, scored run and drove in a run.

On defense, freshman third baseman Tyler Cervantes fielded five ground balls for outs.

"Miles keeps our defense on its toes," coach Pat Cooney said. "He pitches to soft contact and the players expect the ball to be put into play. We had three innings under 10 pitches. It was Souza's best effort to date."

Cooney noted that a major difference for the Warriors was they produced from top to bottom in the lineup.

"Luckily, the hits were connected to each other and some uncharacteristic miscues by the Sharks.

The whole team deserves credit for bringing the right attitude to the ball park."

Carpinteria (9-4 overall) pulled even with Malibu in second place at 7-3 in the CCL standings.

The Warriors host the Sharks on Friday at 3:30 p.m.