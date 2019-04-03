Pixel Tracker

Wednesday, April 3 , 2019, 10:57 pm | Overcast 57º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Baseball

Carpinteria’s Miles Souza Shuts Down Malibu, 8-3

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 3, 2019 | 7:39 p.m.

Miles Souza needed just 72 pitches to beat Malibu, 8-3, in a Citrus Coast League game on Wednesday at Malibu.

Souza and the Warriors were down 2-1 heading into the fifth inning before exploding for seven runs.

Souza helped his down cause with a double, a run scored and two RBI. Andy Johnson and Gabe Perez each had RBI singles that keyed the seven-run fifth inning.

Chase Mayer had big day at the plate with a pair of hits, including a double, a run and a RBI. Luke Lounsbury had two singles, scored run and drove in a run.

On defense, freshman third baseman Tyler Cervantes fielded five ground balls for outs.

"Miles keeps our defense on its toes," coach Pat Cooney said. "He pitches to soft contact and the players expect the ball to be put into play.  We had three innings under 10 pitches.  It was Souza's best effort to date."

Cooney noted that a major difference for the Warriors was they produced from top to bottom in the lineup.

"Luckily, the hits were connected to each other and some uncharacteristic miscues by the Sharks.
The whole team deserves credit for bringing the right attitude to the ball park."

Carpinteria (9-4 overall) pulled even with Malibu in second place at 7-3 in the CCL standings.

The Warriors host the Sharks on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 