Tennis

Carpinteria’s Nahooikaika Brothers, Jeremy Saito Reach Frontier League Tennis Finals

By Noozhawk Staff Report | May 1, 2018 | 12:36 a.m.

Brothers Luke and Solomon Nahooikaika of Carpinteria will face each other in the doubles final, while Jeremy Saito of the Warriors will play for the singles title in the Frontier League Individual Tennis Tournmaent

Top-seeded Solomon Nahooikakia and Kirby Zapata won two matches, 6-2, 6-0 and 6-0, 6-0, on Monday.

Luke Nahooikaika and Cameron Gralewski won their matches 6-0, 6-1 and 6-2, 6-2, setting up the all-Carpinteria, brother vs. brother final on Friday. They're playing a day after the singles because Solomon is running in the league track finals on Thursday.

"The doubles were solid and did not give up much," coach Charles Bryant said. "It will be interesting when they have to play each other."

In singles, No. 2 Saito will play top-seeded Yuvi Narang of Foothill Tech on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. Saito won his first match 6-1, 6-0 then survived a three-setter against Ethan Wang of Foothill Tech, winning 6-2, 6-7 (7), 6-3.

"Jeremy finally won in the third set with some great net play and powerful overheads," said Bryant.

The top two singles players and the top two doubles team qualify for the CIF Sectionals on May 24.  The third place singles and doubles team are the alternates.
 

Singles:

First Round:
# 8 seed Kenneth Bevens (St. Bonaventure) def # 9 seed Tony Magana (Santa Clara), 8-6
Quarterfinals:
# 1 Yuvi Narang (Foothill Tech) def # 8 Kenneth Bevens (SB), 6-0  6-1
# 4 Myles Morgan (Carpinteria) def # 5 Ale Sanchez (SB), 6-2  6-1
# 3 Ethan Wang (FT) def # 6 Jayden Duncan (Bishop Diego), 6-4  6-2
# 2 Jeremy Saito (C) def # 7 Jacob Colasito (SC), 6-1  6-0
Semifinals:
# 1 Yuvi Narang (FT) def # 4 Myles Morgan (C), 6-2  6-1
# 2 Jeremy Saito (C) def # 3 Ethan Wang (FT), 6-2  6-7(7)  6-3

Doubles:

Quarterfinals:
# 1 seed Solomon Nahooikaika/Kirby Zapata (C) def # 8 seed Nick Rainwater/Dylan Gleissner (SB),  6-2  6-0
# 5 Ben Hoang/Josh Callado (SC) def # 4 Nathan Ray/Tristan Fenton (BD), 4-6  6-2  10-6
# 3 Jacob Basua/Nathan Basua (SB) def # 6 Colin Braza/Gilbert Plata (SC), 6-2  6-0
# 2 Luke Nahooikaika/Cameron Gralewski (C) def # 7 Nikhil Maserang/Tomas Carrillo (FT), 6-0  6-1
Semifinals:
# 1 S. Nahooikaika/Zapata (C) def # 5 Hoang/Collado (SC), 6-0  6-0
# 2 L. Nahooikaika/Gralewski (C) def # 3 Basua/Basua (SB), 6-2  6-2

Thursday, May 3 at 3:30: 
Singles:   
FINALS:  # 1 Narang (FT) vs # 2 Saito (C)
3RD place: # 3 Wang (FT) vs # 4 Morgan (C)

Doubles:
3RD Place: # 3 Basua/Basua (SB) vs # 5 Hoang/Callado (SC)

Friday, May 4 at 3:30
Doubles:
FINALS:  # 1 S. Nahooikaika/Zapata (C) vs # 2 L. Nahooikaika/Gralewski (C)
 

