Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Monday, February 18 , 2019, 6:33 pm | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank

Carpinteria’s Noah Nuño, Danae Miller of UCSB Named Athletes of the Week

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 18, 2019 | 6:12 p.m.

The scoring of Noah Nuño of Carpinteria High and UCSB’s Danae Miller helped their respective basketball teams post big wins last week.

Danae Miller Click to view larger
Danae Miller, UCSB basketball.
Noah Nuno Click to view larger
Noah Nuño, Carpinteria High basketball.

Their performances earned them Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Athlete of the Week honors.

The pair will be recognized at the Monday, Feb. 25 SBART press luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Cafe. There was no luncheon this Monday because of the Presidents Day holiday.

Nuño led Carpinteria to a pair of CIF-SS 5A Division playoff victories, helping the Warriors advance to the semifinals.

He poured in 28 points in a 72-54 second-round victory over Vistamar at North Torrance High and scored 23 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter, in a tension-filled 51-46 win over crosstown rival Cate in the quarterfinals.

The Warriors lost at second-seeded Oakwood in the semifinals.

Miller had a perfect night of shooting in the Gauchos’ 71-52 win over UC Irvine in a Big West game.

She scored 20 points on 5 of 5 shots from the field and hit eight free throws without a miss. She also grabbed five rebounds and game-highs of five assists and four steals.

The female honorable mention choices were Anna Cable (Dos Pueblos water polo) and Sydney Mar ( Westmont track & field).

The male candidates in the running for the award include Bryce Warrecker (Santa Barbara High basketball), Bryce Morison (Westmont baseball) and Corey Chavers (UCSB volleyball).

Talk to Us!

Please take Noozhawk's audience survey to help us understand what you expect — and want — from us. It'll take you just a few minutes. Thank you!

Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 