Carpinteria’s Noah Nuño, Danae Miller of UCSB Named Athletes of the Week

The scoring of Noah Nuño of Carpinteria High and UCSB’s Danae Miller helped their respective basketball teams post big wins last week.

Their performances earned them Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Athlete of the Week honors.

The pair will be recognized at the Monday, Feb. 25 SBART press luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Cafe. There was no luncheon this Monday because of the Presidents Day holiday.

Nuño led Carpinteria to a pair of CIF-SS 5A Division playoff victories, helping the Warriors advance to the semifinals.

He poured in 28 points in a 72-54 second-round victory over Vistamar at North Torrance High and scored 23 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter, in a tension-filled 51-46 win over crosstown rival Cate in the quarterfinals.

The Warriors lost at second-seeded Oakwood in the semifinals.

Miller had a perfect night of shooting in the Gauchos’ 71-52 win over UC Irvine in a Big West game.

She scored 20 points on 5 of 5 shots from the field and hit eight free throws without a miss. She also grabbed five rebounds and game-highs of five assists and four steals.

The female honorable mention choices were Anna Cable (Dos Pueblos water polo) and Sydney Mar ( Westmont track & field).

The male candidates in the running for the award include Bryce Warrecker (Santa Barbara High basketball), Bryce Morison (Westmont baseball) and Corey Chavers (UCSB volleyball).