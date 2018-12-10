Carpinteria’s Nooihaikaika-Anderson Twins Honored as Scholar-Athlete of Year Winners

Twin brothers Luke and Solomon Nahooikaika-Anderson are standout athletes for all seasons at Carpinteria High.

They also excel in their academics.

On Monday, the seniors made Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table history, becoming the first joint winners of the Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award.

“The award been around for 32 years and for the first time it’s being given jointly,” said presenter and award sponsor Marc Gamberdella. “You’ve made history in a lot of ways today.”

The award is presented to student athletes from each local high school and college.

The Nahooikaika-Anderson brothers were exposed to Carpinteria High at a young age. At the end of their day in elementary school for the day, they would take the school bus to the high school, where they met their grandmother, Susan Anderson, a distinguished English teacher, at her classroom.

“Now they’re the big men on campus,” said Gamberdella.

Together, they have earned 21 varsity letters between them, three league championships, a CIF-Southern Section championship and the school’s first State Regional title

The brothers were part of Carpinteria sports history last winter as they were members of the soccer team that won the CIF double of section and regional crowns.

In addition to soccer, Luke plays water polo in the fall and tennis in the spring.

He was named the best offensive player for water polo during his junior year, was the MVP on the JV soccer team as a sophomore and won the Coach’s Award for tennis last season.

Solomon plays the same sports and also runs track in the spring. His honors include captain of the tennis team and Citrus Coast League MVP in water polo. The Warriors were unbeaten league champions in water polo.

In the classroom, the brothers both carry 3.8 GPAs while carrying a class load that includes several Advanced Placement courses.

Luke, an Academic All-League award winner for each sports season, takes AP Statistics, Pyschology, English, Environmental Science and Economics.

Solomon’s classes include Statistics, English Literature, Computer Science and Physics.