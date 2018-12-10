Pixel Tracker

Monday, December 10 , 2018, 8:39 pm | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round TableThe LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Carpinteria’s Nooihaikaika-Anderson Twins Honored as Scholar-Athlete of Year Winners

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 10, 2018 | 4:18 p.m.

Twin brothers Luke and Solomon Nahooikaika-Anderson are standout athletes for all seasons at Carpinteria High.

Luke Nahooikaika Click to view larger
Luke Nahooikaika-Anderson
Solomon Nahooikaika Click to view larger
Solomon Nahooikaika-Anderson

They also excel in their academics.

On Monday, the seniors made Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table history, becoming the first joint winners of the Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award.

“The award been around for 32 years and for the first time it’s being given jointly,” said presenter and award sponsor Marc Gamberdella. “You’ve made history in a lot of ways today.”

The award is presented to student athletes from each local high school and college.

The Nahooikaika-Anderson brothers were exposed to Carpinteria High at a young age. At the end of their day in elementary school for the day, they would take the school bus to the high school, where they met their grandmother, Susan Anderson, a distinguished English teacher, at her classroom.

“Now they’re the big men on campus,” said Gamberdella.

Together, they have earned 21 varsity letters between them, three league championships, a CIF-Southern Section championship and the school’s first State Regional title

The brothers were part of Carpinteria sports history last winter as they were members of the soccer team that won the CIF double of section and regional crowns.

In addition to soccer, Luke plays water polo in the fall and tennis in the spring.

He was named the best offensive player for water polo during his junior year, was the MVP on the JV soccer team as a sophomore and won the Coach’s Award for tennis last season. 

Solomon plays the same sports and also runs track in the spring. His honors include captain of the tennis team and Citrus Coast League MVP in water polo. The Warriors were unbeaten league champions in water polo.

In the classroom, the brothers both carry 3.8 GPAs while carrying a class load that includes several Advanced Placement courses.

Luke, an Academic All-League award winner for each sports season, takes AP Statistics, Pyschology, English, Environmental Science and Economics.

Solomon’s classes include Statistics, English Literature, Computer Science and Physics.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 