Carpinteria’s Pressure Too Much for Orcutt Academy

Girls Basketball

Carpinteria roared out to an 18-4 first-quarter lead and beat Orcutt Academy, 53-37, in an opening game at the Dan Mercer Invitational at Carpinteria’s gym on Tuesday.

Tori Kelley scored 18 points, Monique Sanchez had 12 and Harmony Reed tallied 11 for the Warriors (4-2).

“We started with the pressure on and we able to score quickly,” said Carpinteria coach Amy Bryant. “Our transition was good and the girls were looking for their teammate which led to several fast break layups.”

Bryant was pleased how her team rebounded.

“Orcutt had some good rebounders and were able to get several points off of put backs,” she said.

The Warriors continue pool play on Wednesday against Nordhoff at 7 p.m.

Fillmore 67, Providence 16

Mikaela Torres had six points and six rebounds for the Patriots

"She showed great heart, maturity, and never gave up regardless of score,” said assistant coach Manny Murillo.

In other games, Westlake beat Nordhoff, 48-39, and Royal routed Channel Islands, 46-24.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.