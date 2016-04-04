Carpinteria’s Robert Warren, SBCC’s Madison McNamee Named Athletes of the Week

Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

Carpinteria baseball player Robert Warren and SBCC ace softball pitcher Madison McNamee were honored as the Athletes of the Week at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon.

Also recognized were the Athletes of the Week from the week before school spring break. They are catcher Jade Sinskul of the Dos Pueblos softball team and San Marcos golfer Chad Visser.

Warren played a key role in Carpinteria going 4-0 at the Santa Paula Baseball Classic. In the Warriors’ final game, an 18-6 win over Hueneme, he had four hits, scored four runs and drove in a pair. In a 7-2 victory over Channel Islands, Warren quickly recovered from an errant throw by his catcher that struck him in the back of the head and pitched a complete-game three-hitter. Warren ducked as the catcher attempted to throw out a base stealer at second base but the ball got away, plucked him and ricocheted into right field in the third inning. Warren was checked out by the trainer and stayed in the game. He finished the game and went 2 for 2 at the plate and scored two runs.

McNamee threw a five-inning perfect game in a 13-0 SBCC win over Oxnard in a Western State Conference game. She struck out 10 of the 15 batters she faced and went 2-2 at the plate with two RBIs.

The athletes named honorable mention for the awards include Jonah Seif (UCSB volleyball), Austin Bush (UCSB baseball), Quinn Peacock (Dos Pueblos baseball), Dustin Demeter (Dos Pueblos baseball), Davis Messer (SBCC baseball), Jenny Nnoli (San Marcos track & field) and Maya Nelson (SBCC track & field).

From the previous week, Visser shot a round of 2-under par 69 at Buenaventura Golf Course in a San Marcos Channel League win over Buena and followed with a 1-over 72 at Rancho San Marcos in a non-league victory over Santa Ynez.

Sinskul led Dos Pueblos to a dramatic 4-3 win over San Marcos. She homered, made a terrific block of home plate to prevent San Marcos from scoring the go-ahead run in the sixth inning and doubled and scored the winning run for the Chargers in the top of the seventh.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.