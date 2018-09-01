Carpinteria’s Runs All Over Capistrano Valley Christian

Football

Carpinteria's running game wore down Capistrano Valley and rolled to a 41-6 non-league football win on Friday at Carpinteria Valley Memorial Stadium.

Running back Isaac DeAlba and quarterback Vance Keiser combined for 327 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

DeAlba rushed for 167 yards on 16 carries, while Keiser gained 160 on 18 rushes.

Del Alba scored on a 3-yard run at 6:30 of the first quarter to tie the score at 6-6. Alberto Arroyo's PAT gave the Warriors the lead for good.

Luke Callaway blocked CVC's extra-point try after its touchdown.

DeAlba scored from two yards, Brady Sturdivan broke off a 49-yard run and Keiser added a 2-yard score for a 28-6 lead at halftime.

Keiser added two more scores in the fourth quarter on runs of 10 and 26 yards.

Carpinteria (2-1) is home against next Friday against Viewpoint.





