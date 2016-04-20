Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 6:20 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Baseball

Carpinteria’s Sal Delgado Shuts Down Bishop Diego

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | April 20, 2016 | 9:26 p.m.

Carpinteria's Sal Delgado was stellar in the rivalry game against Bishop Diego, striking out 10 and allowing just three hits in a 3-1 baseball victory on Wednesday at John Calderwood Field.

The win raises Carpinteria's records to 10-5 overall and 3-2 in the Tri-Valley League. Bishop falls to 4-10, 1-4.

Delgado threw 103 pitches in a complete-game performance. He had good control, walking only two batters.

"Delgado and catcher Toby Spach have been a reliable battery and really seem to be working well together," Carpinteria coach Pat Cooney said. "The team gleans confidence from them and looks for opportunities to support them with good defense."

Carpinteria broke a scoreless game in the third inning with two runs. Robert Warren led off the inning with an infield single, Malcolm Gordon followed with a single to left, advancing Warren to third. Gordon stole second ahead of David Martinez' sacrifice fly that scored Warren and advanced Gordon to third.  Delgado walked and Gordon scored the eventual winning run on a double steal play.

The Warriors added a run in the fifth. Warren led off with a double and later scored on the "contact play" as Sal Delgado grounded him in, said Cooney.

Warren had two hits for the Warriors.

Bishop threatened in the sixth as Will Goodwin doubled and Matt Selman drove him in with another double. Selman, however, was cut down trying to stretch his double into a triple. Delgado retired the next two Cardinal hitters.

Goodwin pitched well for Bishop. He struck out four in six innings and gave up seven hits.

"It was a good high school game that changed on just a few key plays," Cooney said. "Will Goodwin is very competitive and we knew that the Bishop offense would apply different forms of pressure.  We expect Friday's game to be a grind.  Coach Molina's Cardinals will be at home and eager to get into a battle."

Bishop Diego…000 001 0  —  1 3 1
Carpinteria…002 010 x  —  3 7 1

Goodwin and Reyes. Delgado and Spach, T.

WP - Delgado (5-2)  LP - Goodwin

2B - B: Goodwin, Selman  C: Warren

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

