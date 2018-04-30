Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 9:47 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 
Carpinteria’s Shaya Alexander, Dos Pueblos’ Parker Crossland Named Athletes of the Week

By Shomik Mukherjee, Sports Reporter | April 30, 2018 | 8:56 p.m.

Carpinteria track and field's Shaya Alexander and Dos Pueblos boys volleyball's Parker Crossland were respectively named female and male Athletes of the Week ahead of the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon on Monday. 

Alexander broke a 15-year Carpinteria long jump record by soaring to a leap of 16-10.5 inches.

Shaya Alexander, Carpinteria track and field Click to view larger
Shaya Alexander, Carpinteria track and field (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo )
Parker Crossland, DP boys volleyball Click to view larger
Parker Crossland, DP boys volleyball (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo )

Her performance helped the Warriors sweep Malibu and Santa Paula on Wednesday in a home Tri-Valley League meet. 

As a senior setter, Crossland had 34 assists to lead the Chargers to a sweep of Santa Barbara for the Channel League title. Crossland was all over the floor on the Dons' home court, finishing with three digs and two kills. 

Other nominees for female Athlete of the Week were Madison Herrera (Westmont track and field) and Maddie Erickson (Cate girls' lacrosse). 

Rounding up the finalists on the men's side were previous AoW winner Jake Holton (Santa Barbara City College baseball) and Tommy Jew (UC Santa Barbara baseball). 

Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

