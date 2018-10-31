Carpinteria’s Shyla Alvarez Qualifies for CIF Prelims at Citrus Coast League Finals

Cross Country

Carpinteria's Shayla Alvarez placed fifth at the Citrus Coast League cross country finals and earned a spot in next week's CIF Prelims in Riverside.

Alvarez ran the 3-mile Lake Casitas course in 20:40.9.

"Shayla really went after it today," Carpinteria coach Angel Silva said. "She was not intimidated by the competition and quickly jumped up front with the lead pack."

The Carpinteria girls finished fourth as a team behind champion Fillmore, Nordhoff and Hueneme

The other Carpinteria finishers included Savanah Alvarez (10th, 21:50.3), Edith Lopez (21st, 23:25.8), Kate Cooney (29th, 24:13.9), Kara Chatterton (32nd, 25:20.8), and Kendra Meza (38th, 27:30.7).

The Warrior boys finished fifth in the team standings. Fillmore took first place to sweep the team competition.

Caleb Classen was Carpinteria's top runner, finishing in 13th place with a time of 17:24.8

The remaining Carpinteria finishers included Ytxzae Enriquez (15th, 17:31.0), Victor Rinaldi (32nd, 18:58.8), Dexter Gordon (34th, 19:23.7), Luke Nakasone (35th, 19:32.8) and Esteban Zapata (37th, 21:12.8)