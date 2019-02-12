Carpinteria’s Victoria Gonzalez No Hits Bishop Diego in Softball Opener

Softball

Marisa Mata drove in three runs and pitcher Victoria Gonzalez struck out eight and pitched a four-inning no-hitter to lead Carpinteria to a 12-0 win over Bishop Diego in a softball opener on Tuesday.

The Warriors scored four times in the bottom of the first inning, taking advantage of passed balls and overthrows. They added three runs in the second and four in the third.

"Everyone executed today," said first-year Carpinteria coach Dakotah Wilcox. "Everyone had aggressive base running strategies, quick reaction time, and were focused at the plate. Victoria Gonzalez pitched a great game -- first no-hitter of the season.

"This is a huge year for a lot of our girls, as we have eight seniors on our roster. It was a great way to start the season."

