Carpinteria Girls Fall to St. Bonaventure

Girls Basketball

The Carpinteria girls basketball team fell to Tri-Valley League opponent St. Bonaventure on Tuesday 59-42.

Tori Kelley led the way for the Warriors with 18 points, while Monique Sanchez and Harmony Reed chimed in with 10 and nine points, respectively.

"I think we did a really good job moving the ball on offense and playing team basketball," explained Carpinteria coach Amy Bryant.

With the loss, the Warriors fell to 7-15 on the season.

