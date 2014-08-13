Carport Garages Damaged in Lompoc Structure Fire

A 5-year-old playing with a lighter started a carport garage fire at a Lompoc apartment complex Wednesday morning, according to the Lompoc Fire Department.

Fire crews were called just before 11 a.m. to a structure fire with report of people trapped inside at a four-unit apartment building in the 200 block of North K Street, Battalion Chief Mark Bray said.

Arriving firefighters found a blaze had started in an enclosed, single-car carport garage, subsequently spreading to another garage to the north, Bray said.

Residents of the four units were quickly evacuated and the fire knocked down, with no injuries reported, he said.

Investigators determined the cause was a 5-year-old playing with a lighter in the first enclosed carport, which caught a couch on fire.

The garages apparently had been converted into living spaces, according to fire Chief Kurt Latipow, who said he was waiting on further information.

Smoke had to be removed from the apartment above the carport — three other units were connected by a laundry room — and damages were estimated at $10,000, Bray said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.