Carrie Kelly Named Executive Director for Downtown Santa Barbara Organization

The board of directors of Downtown Santa Barbara Organization, Inc. is pleased to announce that Carrie Kelly has been hired as the new Executive Director.

Ms. Kelly has worked extensively in the legal, nonprofit and government sectors in both Indiana and Arizona over her 15-year career, and has held key leadership positions.

She also earned a B.A. in art history from Indiana University and a master of public affairs from IU Indianapolis.

“I am thrilled to join the staff and board of Downtown Santa Barbara and help reimagine downtown,” Ms. Kelly said. “Santa Barbara has such a unique downtown, and I am anxious to jump in and work with stakeholders to tackle big issues.”

Traci Taitt, current board president, is excited about Ms. Kelly’s appointment and adds, “The board of directors of DSB could not be happier to have such a talented professional as our next executive director. We look forward to supporting Carrie in leading our efforts to ensure downtown is a vibrant, welcoming environment where businesses can prosper, and visitors are engaged and comfortable.”

Kelly is relocating to Santa Barbara with her husband, daughter and a dog in November, and will begin work at Downtown Santa Barbara in early December.

Kate Schwab is the marketing and communications director for the Downtown Santa Barbara Organization.