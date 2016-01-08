Outdoors Q&A: Can an Old Guy Learn New Hunting Tricks?

Outdoors

Q: Most hunters that I know learned in their youth. I am an adult male who has never hunted but would like to learn.

Are there classes or programs for adult males to learn? If so, can you please give me some information as to how an old guy like me can get started hunting? (Edward H.)

A: Yes, and an excellent first step is to take a hunter education course. This course is required to get a hunting license in California and provides good entry level instruction about firearms safety, first aid, wildlife management and more.

For more information and to find an upcoming class in your area, please go to http://www.wildlife.ca.gov/Hunter-Education.

After you’ve taken the entry level hunter education class, you might consider taking some of the Advanced Hunter Education classes offered by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) throughout the state.

These include wild pig seminars, waterfowl seminars, wild turkey seminars, etc., and can be found on the CDFW website.

I also encourage you to check around for local sportsmen’s clubs in your area. Most communities have them and many are associated with a gun range.

This would be another location to learn a great deal about firearms and to discuss hunting with experienced people.

Finally, there are lots of books and magazines available that provide many resources about hunting, and the Internet is also full of information that may help (e.g. http://www.nssf.com/hunting/getstarted/).

Just remember, you’re never too old to learn how to hunt, and there are lots of resources available to help you. Good luck!

When is the best time to go clamming?

Q: When is the best season to enjoy clamming? (Julie S.)

A: There really is no best season for clamming. Generally, any really low tide during daytime hours with minimal surf and decent weather is a good time.

There are specific seasons for taking of Pismo clams and razor clams in specific areas, so please check the regulations before venturing out for these clams.

The hours of take for clams are one-half hour before sunrise to one-half hour after sunset. No instruments capable of taking clams (shovels, hoes, rakes, etc.) may be possessed on the beach during closed hours.

It may be safer to go clamming from November through April, as biotoxins may be concentrated in filter-feeding bivalves (such as mussels and clams) from May through October especially.

For more information about biotoxins, please visit the California Department of Public Health website.

Collection of antler sheds and winter kill skulls?

Q: Is it legal to keep deer and elk antler sheds? How about deer, elk and big horn sheep skulls from winter kills?

I have seen people collecting them but I wasn’t sure if it was OK to do. (Pamela Sue)

A: You cannot collect big horn sheep skulls or horns at any time. The other antler sheds may not be removed from wildlife refuges or from public parks and forests.

You can pick up deer and elk sheds from public lands and private property you have permission to be on, and deer and elk antlers may be legally collected and sold (Fish and Game Code, section 3039).

You should avoid picking up anything that is fresh but it is not illegal for someone to pick up bleached antlers.

In addition, you can sell sheds that you have found but cannot sell whole antlers or antlers with heads attached (FGC, section 3039(c)).

How can a mobility impaired angler obtain a fishing license?

Q: I am disabled and confined to a wheelchair and am trying to obtain a general sport fishing license. The rules seem to require someone in my position to go to a license sales office, which would be difficult as I live in San Francisco. (Blaine J.)

A: You can complete the Free Sport Fishing License Application (which requires a physician’s signature) found online and return the form with a copy of your identification (DMV ID, passport or birth certificate) to any CDFW license sales office listed on the back of the form.

The office will then enter your information into the system and mail you back a license. You also may renew your license at any CDFW license agent, CDFW license sales office or online.

— Carrie Wilson is a marine biologist with the California Department of Fish & Wildlife. She can be reached at [email protected].