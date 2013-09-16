Carrillo Street Maintenance Scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday Nights

On Tuesday and Wednesday starting at 9 p.m., the City of Santa Barbara’s contractor will be completing micro surfacing, a type of slurry sealing, on Carrillo Street between San Andres Street and La Coronilla Drive.

The micro surfacing operation is being done at night to avoid the high traffic volumes on Carrillo Street during the day, and is being completed in two phases to maintain two-way traffic on Carrillo Hill.

The operation is part of the city’s Annual Streets Maintenance Program.

The micro surfacing and associated traffic striping is the final phase of the street maintenance work that started in August when failed sections of the road were repaired with an asphalt overlay.

For more information, contact supervising engineer Adam Hendel at 805.897.1921 or [email protected], or click here.

— Adam Hendel is a supervising engineer for the City of Santa Barbara.