Cars Are Basic Hosting Presentation on ‘Active Transportation’

Cars Are Basic Inc. will be presenting a talk about "Active Transportation" and the misinformation promotion behind it for the past decade — information most people do not know.

The CAB meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 24 at the Santa Barbara IHOP, 1701 State St.

The presentation, "The $80 Million Fraud," will provide the background of "Active Transportation."

This will be a formal talk from what was learned at the international conference of the American College of Sports Medicine.