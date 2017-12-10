Carson Vom Steeg Wins College Cup Title With Stanford Men

Soccer

Carson Vom Steeg joined his father, UCSB men’s soccer coach Tim Vom Steeg, as a NCAA national champion.

Carson played on the Stanford team that beat Indiana, 1-0, on Sam Werner’s goal in the second overtime in the College Cup championship game on Sunday in Philadelphia.

It's the third straight College Cup title for the Cardinal.

Tim Vom Steeg coached UCSB to the national title in 2006 in snowy St. Louis. The Gauchos beat UCLA for the championship.

Snow was cleared from the field at the Stanford-Indiana final.

Carson, a freshman at Stanford, can say he has an edge on his dad in beating Indiana in the title game.

Tim Vom Steeg took the Gauchos to their first College Cup final in 2004 and played Indiana in the final. The teams were tied 1-1 after regulation and two overtimes and Indiana prevailed on penalty kicks.

Carson, a San Marcos alum, came on as a substitute for the Cardinal in the second half and played five minutes.

He joins Dos Pueblos alum Kiara “Kiki” Pickett as national soccer champions at Stanford. Pickett helped the Cardinal win the women’s College Cup last week in Orlando with a 3-2 win over UCLA.