Baseball

Carter Park’s Relief Pitching Seals Victory for Santa Barbara

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 9, 2019 | 6:21 p.m.
Anthony Fireston Click to view larger
Anthony Firestone had two hits for Santa Barbara in Saturday’s win at Cabrillo. (Lisa Ishikawa photo)

Carter Park provided solid relief pitching in the seventh inning to help Santa Barbara High hang on for a 7-6 victory at Cabrillo in a Channel League rain make-up baseball game on Saturday.

With runners at first and third and one out, Park struck out the first batter he faced and then induced a shortstop-to-second base ground out to finish the game and earn the save.

Jackson Hamilton made his debut on the mound for the Dons "and pitched brilliantly," said coach Steve Schuck. "He was a competitor today. I was proud of how he pitched to his strengths and battled."

At the plate, Anthony Firestone went 2 for 3 with a sacrifice fly and Nick Dallow stayed out, going 2-4 with a double and a RBI. Jordan Harris was 1-2 with a walk, Kai Uchio and Bryce Warrecker each had RBI singles and Derek True ripped a double and walked. 

Santa Barbara was the recipient of 14 walks and stole eight bases.

Kai Uchio Click to view larger
Second baseman Kai Uchio makes a running catch in short right field. (Lisa Ishikawa)

The Dons, however, struggled to come up with timely hits in the game.

"We had many chances to blow the game open and did not," said Schuck. "Today, we got away from our type of baseball, and everyone was trying to be the hero. We need to do a better job of staying in our lane and doing what we do best.

"Hitters were trying to hard to do to much and got away from the game plan. I hope we learned a lesson today about staying within ourselves and playing Dons Baseball."

Santa Barbara is now 5-3 on the season and 4-1 in Channel League. The Dons are scheduled to play at Dos Pueblos on Tuesday.

