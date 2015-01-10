Cary C. Savant of Santa Barbara, 1945-2015

Posted on January 10, 2015 | 5:06 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Cary C. Savant of Santa Barbara was born May 12, 1945, and died January 6, 2015. She was 69.

Services are pending. Arrangements are by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.