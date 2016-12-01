Friday, June 29 , 2018, 12:58 pm | Overcast 69º

 
 
 
 

Cozetta Blow Joins CASA of Santa Barbara County as Advocate Supervisor

By Marissa Acker for CASA of Santa Barbara County | December 1, 2016 | 11:43 a.m.

CASA of Santa Barbara County is pleased to announce a new team member who has joined to help the many children in the community facing abuse and/or neglect.

With nearly 300 children being served and a waiting list of more than 60, Cozetta Blow is ready to help CASA's volunteers.

As an advocate supervisor for CASA of Santa Barbara County, Blow will work alongside Associate Director Aaron Pankratz, where she will support and supervise CASA volunteers in their roles as child advocates. Originally from Missouri, Blow moved to Lompoc at age 6 and loves the diverse community.

“Cozetta brings a great mix of experience and passion for victims of crime. She is a great fit for CASA. I am excited to see the positive impact she will make through our organization,” Pankratz said.

Blow brings 21 years of experience in the social services field with proven results and experience working with domestic violence victims, mental health patients, alcohol and drug addiction services, sexual assault victims, at-risk teens and the homeless population. She has obtained advanced training in human services, alcohol and drug studies, family studies and social work, specializing in domestic violence and family services.

“In my 21 years of working in the social services field in Santa Barbara County, I saw countless children being placed in foster care or living in homes with family violence,” Blow said. “Working for CASA allows me to solely focus on the needs of children and be a voice for so many whose voices have been silenced by trauma, neglect and abuse.”

Blow’s expertise in victim services and community resources combined with her love of people will make an effective addition to this team.

In her quieter time, Blow volunteers for the Salvation Army Lompoc Service Extension, and as a youth worker and usher for her church. She enjoys spending time with her family, walking on the beach and horseback riding.

— Marissa Acker is the marketing and communications coordinator for CASA of Santa Barbara County.

