CASA at the Ranch a Benefit for At-Risk Children

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Santa Barbara County invites community members to the CASA at the Ranch benefit, 1-5 p.m. Oct. 22 at CMT Ranch, in the Santa Maria Valley’s wine country,

Those attending the fund-raiser can enjoy tastings from local wineries and breweries, along with a Moroccan-themed dinner from Testa’s Catering.

Tickets are $150 and include the wine and beer tastings, dinner, and a chance to bid on unique auction items. Tickets and tables can be purchased at sbcasa.org/calendar-events/casa-at-the-vineyard-2017.

To ask questions or get more information, contact Tristin Sherman, CASA’s event coordinator, 845-8364 ext. 4625 or [email protected]

CASA's mission is to assure a safe, permanent, nurturing home for every abused and/or neglected child by providing a highly trained volunteer to advocate for them in the court system.

— Kira Farrell for CASA.