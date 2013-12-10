Casa del Herrero Docent Training to Begin Jan. 16

Casa del Herrero, the 11-acre National Historic Landmark in Montecito designed by noted architect George Washington Smith in the mid-1920s, announces its 2014 docent training.

Docents are trained to lead 90-minute walking tours of this community treasure.

Docent training will begin Thursday, Jan. 16 with an orientation and overview, then continue weekly through March 20 on Thursday mornings from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Classes will be conducted by local designers and historians as well as Casa volunteers.

This is a wonderful opportunity to learn more about the work of the noted architect, Spanish history and design, antiques, landscape design and the fascinating Steedman family who lived here for more than 60 years.

If you would like to participate in the Casa del Herrero Docent Training Program, or would like more information about volunteer opportunities, please call Susannah Gordon at 805.565.5653 or email [email protected].

We invite you to come learn more about the Casa del Herrero by visiting us online for a virtual tour. Casa del Herrero is a 501(c)3 organization.

— Joni Kelly represents Casa del Herrero.