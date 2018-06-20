Casa del Herrero Names Three New Board Members

Casa del Herrero has announced welcome its newest board members, Kelly Cox Bilek, Bryan Goligoski and Emily Jones. Board members are engaged volunteers who provide leadership in stewarding the historic house museum and gardens.

“Kelly, Bryan and Emily are great additions to our board, bringing with them a wealth of expertise,” said Executive Director Jessica Tade.

“Their experience and enthusiasm will continue to move the organization forward with positive momentum as we preserve history in service of the local community,” Tade said.

A native of Dallas, Bilek attended Lakehill Preparatory School before receiving her bachelor’s degree in history from Texas Christian University, where she also graduated magna cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa, and with departmental honors.

She received a juris doctorate from the University of Texas School of Law. She has practiced law in Houston for more than 20 years with a focus on toxic tort litigation, as well as consumer and securities fraud class actions. Today, she is a partner in the Bilek Law Firm, LLP of Houston.

Bilek served for three years as trustee and chairman of development for the Kappa Kappa Gamma Foundation in Columbus, Ohio, which promotes women’s scholarship and leadership opportunities in addition to being the caretaker for two house museums, one in Columbus, the other in Monmouth, Ill.

Her other philanthropy and board service revolve around children’s issues including serving as a court-appointed guardian ad litem for the CASA Foundation of Houston, Inc.; as a troop leader for Girl Scouts of the U.S.A., and board member for Storyteller Children’s Center of Santa Barbara.

Goligoski brings a strong interest and passion for education, the Santa Barbara community, and architecture to the board of Casa de Herrero. He recently completed an eight-year term as a trustee on the Cold Spring School Board, and was president for the past four.

He is currently on the board of directors at Knowlwood Tennis Club, where he has been president for the past two years.

Goligoski previously served as the president of the Cold Spring School Foundation, and was on the board of the Foundation for Santa Barbara High School and the Yellowstone Park Foundation.

A graduate of UCLA, he studied the history of American architecture with the renowned professor Thomas Hines. He maintains an interest in a variety of architectural styles ranging from the works of Frank Lloyd Wright, G.W. Smith, and Wallace Neff.

Jones has long been engaged with the community, moving to Santa Barbara with her family after working for various advertising agencies. She has been involved with local nonprofit organizations including Storyteller Children’s Center, SmART Families, and the Breast Cancer Resource Center.

She is a trustee for the Santa Barbara Natural History Museum and is board treasurer for the Kirby-Jones Foundation, an organization whose mission is to support K-12 arts and education in Santa Barbara County.

Jones received a bachelor’s degree from UC Berkeley, and an MBA with an emphasis in marketing from the University of Southern California.

Casa del Herrero (“House of the Blacksmith”) is a historic house museum and gardens located in Montecito. Designed by George Washington Smith for the industrialist George Fox Steedman, the house is one of the finest examples of Spanish Colonial Revival architecture in America.

An extensive amount of 15th- and 16th-century fine and decorative art objects from the Steedman family collection representative of Spain’s “Golden Age” are also on view.

Eminent landscape architects Ralph Stevens, Lockwood de Forest, and Francis T. Underhill completed the Moorish style gardens. Today, the house and gardens are preserved and stewarded for the benefit of the community, and can be visited with advance reservations.

More information can be found at casadelherrero.com.

— Jessica Tade for Casa del Herrero.