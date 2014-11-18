Casa Dorinda Honors Montecito Firefighters with $2,500 Donation

Casa Dorinda kicked off the season of giving this year with a $2,500 donation to firefighters and their families on Tuesday with a fire engine ceremony and many thanks from senior residents.

“It is easy to appreciate firefighters in the midst of seasonal fires, because they are so heroic in the face of extreme tragedy," said Ron Schaefer, president and CEO of Casa Dorinda. "On a daily basis, we see their kindness and quick response to a wide variety of everyday situations that we may all face as we age. Our Montecito firefighters are an amazing group of people, and we hope our small contribution helps those firefighters and their families who have given so much serving others.”

“Casa Dorinda is a community benefit organization and a treasure for Montecito," said Chip Hickman, chief of the Montecito Fire Department. "It is gratifying that they chose to honor our firefighters. We are happy to have such a positive working relationship with so many kind people.”

“We really appreciate our community firefighters. They never fail to help us all when we need it most,” said Timm Crull, president of the Montecito Retirement Association’s Resident Council.

— Toby Ayars is a publicist representing Casa Dorinda.