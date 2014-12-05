Casa Dorinda Residents Walk the Runway in Fashion Show by Lana Marme

More than 150 residents and guests were given a sneak peak of new fall and holiday clothing lines when Lana Marme produced a fashion show at Casa Dorinda.

"When I was asked by Nancy Murdock to put on a fashion show featuring the glamorous ladies of Casa, I was thrilled," said Marme, owner of Lana Marme Fine Apparel & Footwear. "I have been in business in the Upper Montecito Village for the past 34 years and have a number of Casa ladies who are wonderful customers. The dramatic hats were a huge hit, as were the Joseph Ribkoff dresses, cashmere sweaters and scarves. The ladies definitely made a big impression walking the red carpet, blowing kisses to the audience, waving feather boas and having a blast.

"We were truly honored to put on this fabulous show for such a receptive audience."

"I think it is unlikely that people who don't know Casa Dorinda would ever imagine the wonderful events that happen here," said Candace White, a Casa Dorinda resident. "Never did I think I would see such a fun and professionally produced fashion show with Casa Dorinda models. With a great diversity of size and age, everyone looked beautiful and showed the clothes with a vivacious sense of confidence and style."

Casa Dorinda is California’s premiere LifeCare community. Located in the heart of Montecito on the historic Bliss estate, Casa Dorinda combines private medical care and a culturally rich environment to truly elevate retirement living.

Casa Dorinda is a private LifeCare Continuing Care Retirement Community owned and operated by the Montecito Retirement Association, a nonsectarian, nonprofit, tax-exempt organization.

