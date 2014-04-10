Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 10:00 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Casa Dorinda Recognized as Fit-Friendly Worksite by American Heart Association

By Toby Ayars for Casa Dorinda | April 10, 2014 | 2:07 p.m.

On Thursday, the American Heart Association recognized Casa Dorinda as a Gold Level Fit-Friendly Worksite for providing healthy eating options and promoting a culture of physical activity and wellness for employees.

“We are proud to be recognized by the American Heart Association," said Ron Schaefer, chief executive officer at Casa Dorinda. "A very important aspect of being a successful retirement community is having people who are happy and healthy. It is very gratifying to be recognized for our commitment to our employees’ health and well-being.”

“We have worked really hard to be considered a Fit-Friendly worksite, so this is a great honor. We have twice-weekly fitness classes for staff, healthy menu choices at our employee grill, and the response from our employees is outstanding,” said Marilu Greene, health and fitness manager at Casa Dorinda. “It's exciting to see our employee wellness programs take off so positively and to such acclaim. I know we will achieve platinum status next year!”

Gold Level Fit-Friendly worksites fulfill criteria such as offering employees physical activity support, increasing healthy eating options at work, and promoting a wellness culture. Requirements for Gold Level achievement are a minimum of 25 employees at the worksite, implementing at least six of the physical activity criteria, and two of the nutrition criteria provided by the American Heart Association.

— Toby Ayars is a publicist representing Casa Dorinda.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 