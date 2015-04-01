Casa Dorinda Hosts Inaugural Resident Wellness Fair

Casa Dorinda hosted its first inaugural Resident Wellness Fair on Tuesday.

Twenty-three organizations presented information on topics such as senior fitness, mental acuity, prescription interactions, elder fraud and abuse, heart health, situational awareness, volunteer opportunities, preventative health care strategies, disaster preparedness and more.

"Our first Resident Wellness Fair was a tremendous success. Our local community organizations are an impressive bunch and were so nice to share their knowledge and experience," said Marilu Greene, director of health and fitness at Casa Dorinda. "I was amazed at the amount of wonderful information that was shared with residents on preventative health care strategies along with all the great opportunities for our residents to volunteer locally. I cannot wait to see what next year’s fair holds in store.”

Attending organizations included:

» The Center for Successful Aging

» Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care

» Parkinson Association

» Alzheimer’s Association

» American Heart Association

» The Red Cross

» The Braille Institute

» Cottage Hospital

» Lana Marme Fine Apparel and Footwear

» The Physical Therapy Lab

» The Medical Center Pharmacy

» Dining Services

» The Activities Department

» Health & Fitness Department and the Wellness Committee

» SB Sheriff’s Department

» Montecito Fire Department and MERRAG

— Toby Ayars is a publicist representing Casa Dorinda.