Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 12:38 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Casa Dorinda Residents Return After Montecito Retirement Community Evacuated by Thomas Fire

Some residents were evacuated and others sheltered in place as the fire burned near the Montecito facility

As the Thomas Fire burned in Montecito, several Casa Dorinda retirement community residents sheltered in place in the medical center, shown here, after an evacuation order was issued for the area. Click to view larger
As the Thomas Fire burned in Montecito, several Casa Dorinda retirement community residents sheltered in place in the medical center, shown here, after an evacuation order was issued for the area. (Courtesy photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | December 29, 2017 | 6:00 p.m.

Casa Dorinda residents are safe and settling back into their living arrangements after the Thomas Fire forced an evacuation of the 48-acre retirement community in Montecito nearly two weeks ago.

Other residents sheltered in place with staff at the facility, at 300 Hot Springs Rd., when mandatory evacuation orders were issued on an intense day of firefighting. 

Casa Dorinda has 325 people living on the premises and about half of the independent-living residents left when the area was placed in the evacuation warning zone, said Chief Executive Brian McCague. 

“Most of the residents who left voluntarily were heading to family or friends,” he said.

When the fire entered its second week, McCague said Casa Dorinda issued N-95 masks to residents and was supporting people who left voluntarily to escape the heavy smoke and ash.

“The biggest concern was the air quality,” McCague said. “The air quality was getting worse by the day."

The Thomas Fire, which is now the largest in California's recent history, started Dec. 4 near Santa Paula and burned west into Santa Barbara County. 

On Dec. 16, a Saturday, high winds prompted more evacuations, and Casa Dorinda was among Montecito areas given a mandatory evacuation order.  

Staff evacuated about 15 independent-living residents to the Valle Verde Retirement Community in Santa Barbara for two-and-a-half days.

“All of the retirement communities in the greater Santa Barbara community have reciprocal arrangements with each other,” McCague said. “If any of us are in a situation, one or more than one will step up to help out.” 

The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management reached out to help shuttle residents, but McCague said Casa Dorinda had enough buses to handle it themselves.

Staff worked with the Montecito Fire Protection District to help about 10 independent-living residents shelter in place at Casa Dorinda's full-service medical center, McCague said.

Additionally, “roughly 18” assisted-living residents and a few skilled-nursing residents were moved to the private medical building, he said.

“It was under the Montecito fire department's direction, and they wanted us to shelter those residents, despite the mandatory evacuation,” McCague said. “They assured us that they would protect that particular building on campus. They felt it was safer to keep those residents that needed higher levels of care on the property in the medical center building than to attempt to evacuate them off the property.” 

McCague said staff remained in communication with authorities to ensure all residents were safe.

He said the mandatory evacuation order was lifted by 1 p.m. on Dec. 18, and residents were allowed to return while the area remained under evacuation warning status. 

By Dec. 20, all Santa Barbara County evacuation warnings and orders were lifted.

This week, with the Thomas Fire still burning in the back country, the Casa Dorinda campus at 300 Hot Springs Road was bustling as residents continue trickling back. 

There are no reports of damage, McCague said, and staff has been cleaning the ash on the ground and the surrounding areas.

“The property is almost back to how it was before this unfortunate disaster,” he said.

Casa Dorinda regularly holds mock disaster drills to prepare residents for natural disasters, McCague said, and emergency duffel bags are stocked inside each residence. 

“A lot of our residents have themselves prepared because of the continuing education that we do with them,” McCague said. 

As evacuation order and warning areas expanded widely on Dec. 16, at least one other facility evacuated its residents.

Oak Cottage of Santa Barbara, a memory care facility at 1802 De la Vina St. in downtown Santa Barbara, chose to evacuate 27 patients to San Luis Obispo care facilities, the San Luis Obispo Tribune reported. 

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Casa Dorinda posted updates about the Thomas Fire evacuations on its website. Click to view larger
Casa Dorinda posted updates about the Thomas Fire evacuations on its website.  (Courtesy photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 