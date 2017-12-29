Casa Dorinda Residents Return After Montecito Retirement Community Evacuated by Thomas Fire

Some residents were evacuated and others sheltered in place as the fire burned near the Montecito facility

Casa Dorinda residents are safe and settling back into their living arrangements after the Thomas Fire forced an evacuation of the 48-acre retirement community in Montecito nearly two weeks ago.

Other residents sheltered in place with staff at the facility, at 300 Hot Springs Rd., when mandatory evacuation orders were issued on an intense day of firefighting.

Casa Dorinda has 325 people living on the premises and about half of the independent-living residents left when the area was placed in the evacuation warning zone, said Chief Executive Brian McCague.

“Most of the residents who left voluntarily were heading to family or friends,” he said.

When the fire entered its second week, McCague said Casa Dorinda issued N-95 masks to residents and was supporting people who left voluntarily to escape the heavy smoke and ash.

“The biggest concern was the air quality,” McCague said. “The air quality was getting worse by the day."

The Thomas Fire, which is now the largest in California's recent history, started Dec. 4 near Santa Paula and burned west into Santa Barbara County.

On Dec. 16, a Saturday, high winds prompted more evacuations, and Casa Dorinda was among Montecito areas given a mandatory evacuation order.

Staff evacuated about 15 independent-living residents to the Valle Verde Retirement Community in Santa Barbara for two-and-a-half days.

“All of the retirement communities in the greater Santa Barbara community have reciprocal arrangements with each other,” McCague said. “If any of us are in a situation, one or more than one will step up to help out.”

The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management reached out to help shuttle residents, but McCague said Casa Dorinda had enough buses to handle it themselves.

Staff worked with the Montecito Fire Protection District to help about 10 independent-living residents shelter in place at Casa Dorinda's full-service medical center, McCague said.

Additionally, “roughly 18” assisted-living residents and a few skilled-nursing residents were moved to the private medical building, he said.

“It was under the Montecito fire department's direction, and they wanted us to shelter those residents, despite the mandatory evacuation,” McCague said. “They assured us that they would protect that particular building on campus. They felt it was safer to keep those residents that needed higher levels of care on the property in the medical center building than to attempt to evacuate them off the property.”

McCague said staff remained in communication with authorities to ensure all residents were safe.

He said the mandatory evacuation order was lifted by 1 p.m. on Dec. 18, and residents were allowed to return while the area remained under evacuation warning status.

By Dec. 20, all Santa Barbara County evacuation warnings and orders were lifted.

This week, with the Thomas Fire still burning in the back country, the Casa Dorinda campus at 300 Hot Springs Road was bustling as residents continue trickling back.

There are no reports of damage, McCague said, and staff has been cleaning the ash on the ground and the surrounding areas.

“The property is almost back to how it was before this unfortunate disaster,” he said.

Casa Dorinda regularly holds mock disaster drills to prepare residents for natural disasters, McCague said, and emergency duffel bags are stocked inside each residence.

“A lot of our residents have themselves prepared because of the continuing education that we do with them,” McCague said.

As evacuation order and warning areas expanded widely on Dec. 16, at least one other facility evacuated its residents.

Oak Cottage of Santa Barbara, a memory care facility at 1802 De la Vina St. in downtown Santa Barbara, chose to evacuate 27 patients to San Luis Obispo care facilities, the San Luis Obispo Tribune reported.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.