Casa Dorinda Retirement Community Celebrates 40th Anniversary

With champagne flowing, Casa Dorinda celebrated its 40th anniversary on Friday afternoon with help from the Music Academy of the West, the Santa Barbara Symphony, the Montecito Association, Montecito Fire and the Birnam Wood Golf Club.

"The residents at Casa Dorinda feel very lucky to live on Casa Dorinda's beautiful campus, and we are even more grateful to have the surrounding communities of Montecito and Santa Barbara stimulating and supporting us," said Barbara Hadley, Casa Dorinda's Resident Council president.

"Casa Dorinda is such a unique asset in Montecito as the only retirement campus," said Ron Schaefer, president and CEO of Casa Dorinda. "We are always trying to benefit seniors and the surrounding community, and hearing from our neighbor organizations was icing on the cake today."

Alongside the funny anecdotes in the toasts, Rep. Lois Capps and Supervisor Salud Carbajal sent proclamations of congratulations. Senior housing is important for every community, and Montecitans made it clear that Casa Dorinda is a thriving example of a great village partner.

Casa Dorinda is California’s premiere LifeCare community. Located in the heart of Montecito on the historic Bliss estate, Casa Dorinda combines private medical care and a culturally rich environment to truly elevate retirement living.

Casa Dorinda is a private LifeCare Continuing Care Retirement Community owned and operated by the Montecito Retirement Association, a nonsectarian, nonprofit, tax-exempt organization.

