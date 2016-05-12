Casa Dorinda Toasts Custom Wine Label Winners, ‘Totems and Tiles’ Exhibit

Casa Dorinda toasted residents Barbara Hume, Lucille Mayer and Polly Griscom as the winners of Casa’s wine label contest. The winning wine label designs will adorn donated wine from Los Cinco Locos Winery and serve as Casa’s house wine.

Residents also raised a glass to 21 artists who participated in creating the “Totems & Tiles” installation currently showing at Casa Dorinda.

“For Totems & Tiles, resident artists worked in new mediums that created a celebration of artistic possibilities,” explained Hume, a Casa resident who created the project.

Winning wine label designs included paintings of the Casa tower and flowers from Casa’s grounds. All residents were invited to participate in the wine label contest and art installation.

Residents were given label criteria and had a month to come up with their own designs. Each winner received a framed photo of their label on a bottle, a dinner for two at Casa’s renowned Café Bliss and six bottles of their winning label.

“Casa Dorinda’s dedication to exploring the creative spirit, as well as promoting light-hearted fun is on full display in this exceptional art installation created in Casa’s art studios,” said Melissa Gill Hausz, director of activities at Casa Dorinda. “Our enthusiastic activities staff worked closely with resident wine maker, Howard Scar who donated wines from his label Los Cinco Locos Winery and it all came together beautifully.”

— Toby Ayars represents Casa Dorinda.