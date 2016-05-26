Casa Dorinda Welcomes Brian McCague as New President and CEO

Brian McCague has been appointed as Casa Dorinda’s new president and CEO.

“This is a very exciting time for Casa Dorinda, and we are pleased to have Brian McCague lead our team,” said Bill Kimsey, chairman of the Montecito Retirement Association. “Brian has extensive experience in senior communities, hospitality and management. This fits Casa’s needs as we embark on updating our campus and continuing our legacy as the premier LifeCare campus on the west coast.”

“I am excited to join Casa Dorinda,” McCague said. “Previously, I have been fortunate to manage and train staff at senior communities and large hotels that have undergone additions and renovations to meet the changing needs of the people they serve. Casa Dorinda is on the cusp of that with improvements to their 41-year old campus.

“There are also expanding ideas and roles for healthcare and support staff as the Baby Boom generation continues to retire and change the face of senior living in our country. With Casa Dorinda’s LifeCare program, we are at the forefront of enhancing a unique combination of healthcare, housing and services that recognizes the importance of interpersonal relationships and wellness in a beautiful Montecito environment.”

Prior to joining Casa Dorinda, McCague served as the executive director of Maravilla in Goleta for 13 years.

Previously, he was the general manager at the Royal Scandinavian Inn during the planning and renovation into Hotel Corque, a partner in VB Management, a hospitality consulting and management firm and general manager of Sheraton Santa Barbara Hotel and Spa in Santa Barbara during their extensive renovations and additions.

Casa Dorinda is California’s premiere LifeCare community. Located in the heart of Montecito on the historic Bliss estate, Casa Dorinda combines private medical care and a culturally rich environment to truly elevate retirement living.

For more information about Casa Dorinda, contact Toby Ayars at 805.845.5682.

— Toby Ayars represents Casa Dorinda.