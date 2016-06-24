Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 5:10 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Casa Dorinda Welcomes Lisa Thomas as New Director of Development

By Travis Dunn for Casa Dorinda | June 24, 2016 | 1:35 p.m.
Casa Dorinda, Montecito’s premier Life Care retirement community, is excited to welcome Lisa Thomas as its new director of development.

Prior to Casa Dorinda, Thomas held the position of senior business development director for the Central Coast American Heart Association, where she oversaw the Heart Walk fundraising campaigns for Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

“I began my nonprofit career 13 years ago because I’ve always wanted to make a difference in my community,” Thomas said. “It is inspiring to connect donors with their passions and experience first-hand how those gifts make a positive impact in our communities. I am honored to join the Casa Dorinda team, work with the senior community and be a part of the exciting expansion of their campus.”

“We are pleased to have Lisa Thomas join our team as we embark upon launching a capital campaign for our memory care and personal care expansion to better meet the needs of our residents. Lisa’s extensive experience in donor engagement, fund development and volunteer management will ensure that the Casa Dorinda legacy lives on,” said Brian McCague, president and CEO of Casa Dorinda.

Thomas is excited to be working with Casa Dorinda’s board of directors, capital campaign committee and executive team to reach the senior-living community’s vision of furthering philanthropy programs and launching its capital campaign.

