Casa Dorinda Wins ICAA’s Rebranding Aging Award

The International Council on Active Aging has awarded Casa Dorinda the Gold 2013 Rebranding Aging Award for its community brochure.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by the ICAA for our rebranding efforts, particularly because of their rigorous review process and respect within the industry of aging services," said Ron Schaefer, chief executive officer at Casa Dorinda. "Over the past two years, we have undergone extensive rebranding efforts updating our organization and the way we connect with the Santa Barbara community. Working closely with Ayars and Associates and our in-house team at Casa Dorinda, we are now poised for the future with a strong brand that resonates well with our market and stakeholders. It is nice to be recognized within our industry and to be honored with this award.”

“Ron and his entire team have worked very diligently in the last few years to make Casa Dorinda thrive even beyond our expectations as a board," said Jim Shattuck, chairman of the Montecito Retirement Association board. "I am very pleased that ICAA has singled out our brochure as being the best in the retirement industry for 2013.”

To request a copy of the winning brochure or schedule a private tour of Casa Dorinda, please contact Kendra Munoz, director of sales, at 805.969.8049 or via email at [email protected].

The International Council on Active Aging is an association that leads, connects and defines the active-aging industry, supports professionals who develop wellness facilities, programs and services for adults over 50. Click here for more information.

— Toby Ayars is a publicist representing Casa Dorinda.